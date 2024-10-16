Police say they have detained the three former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters at Kibuli, Kampala.

The trio, Dorothy Kisaka, the former Executive Director, David Luyimbazi her former deputy, and Daniel Okello, the former Director of Public Health and Environment is expected to answer questions regarding the Kiteezi land fill collapse incident in August 2024, that claimed 34 lives, which prompted President Museveni to call for a probe into potential criminal negligence.

In a statement issued on October 16, 2024, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke says this arises from prosecution-led investigations.

“The above have appeared at the @CID1_UG headquarters today, October 16, 2024 and engaged with our team. Arising from the ongoing prosecution-led investigation, the three former officials of KCCA have been detained and will be arraigned before courts law. Arising from the ongoing prosecution-led investigation. The three former officials of KCCA have been detained and will be arraigned before courts law.” a police statement shared by police on social media platform X reads in part.

Earlier on Wednesday, journalists were blocked from accessing the Kibuli CID headquarters ahead of the scheduled appearance of the trio.

Heavy deployment, including counterterrorism personnel, had sealed off Kibuli Road, restricting access to Nsambya.

Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke noted on Monday that the investigation aligns with President Museveni’s directives to probe anomalies cited in the Inspector General of Government’s report on the landfill incident.

The trio was sacked by President Museveni whose action was informed by revelations in the IGG’s report.