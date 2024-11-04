Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, her former deputy David Luyimbazi, and the former Director of Public Health and Environment, Daniel Okello, were granted bail by Kasangati Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court ordered each to pay a cash bail of Shs5 million. The trio faces charges related to the Kiteezi landfill tragedy, which claimed over 30 lives.

Chief Magistrate Beatrice Kainza instructed that their sureties be bonded at Shs100 million, not in cash, with the obligation to ensure the accused appear in court on November 26, 2024.

While granting the bail, Magistrate Kainza noted that the applicants had fixed places of residence and substantial sureties.

The three were also required to surrender their passports to the court and are prohibited from traveling outside the country without the court’s permission.

The court further noted that investigations are still in the early stages, with no clear timeline for their conclusion, thus allowing the accused temporary release.

Kisaka, Luyimbazi, and Okello were remanded to Luzira Prison on October 18, 2024, after being charged with multiple counts of manslaughter and negligence in connection with the Kiteezi landfill collapse in August 2024.

The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 34 people when a massive pile of garbage at the landfill collapsed onto nearby homes.

They face a total of 57 charges, including 35 counts of manslaughter and 22 counts of causing grievous harm.

The charges stem from alleged negligence in failing to close or properly manage the landfill, despite repeated warnings about safety hazards.

The prosecution argues that their actions directly contributed to the disaster, as they permitted the landfill to operate without proper permits and failed to evacuate residents from the danger zone.