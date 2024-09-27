The outgoing Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms. Dorothy Kisaka, along with other dismissed directors, handed over their offices to the newly appointed Acting Directors at City Hall in Kampala on September 27, 2024.

The Office of the President announced on Thursday that lawyer Frank Nyakaana Rusa would serve as interim Executive Director, deputized by the Authority’s director for revenue collection, Robert Nowera, and Dr. Sarah Zalwango as acting Director for public health.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda, stated that the process of selecting substantive directors had begun with the commission advertising for these positions.

President Museveni dismissed KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy Eng David Luyimbazi, and the director of Public Health Dr. Daniel Okello on Tuesday. The move came in response to the Kiteezi Landfill collapse that resulted in the tragic loss of 35 lives and the disappearance of several others.