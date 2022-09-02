By Mbidde Stephen

At least one person has died after a building under construction collapsed this morning near St Balikuddembe market in Kisenyi in downtown Kampala.

The deceased has only been identified as Kato.

Two others have survived while another has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The KCCA deputy executive director Eng David Luyimbazi has ordered for the cordoning off of the building as investigations continue.

Luyimbazi says reports indicate that the plan for this particular building was never approved.