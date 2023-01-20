A road crash in Kisoro district has left six people injured at Kagano village, Kanaba sub-county, Kisoro district along the Kisoro-Kabale highway.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the accident involved vehicles registration number UAL 642X driven by a one Muhammad Katende, 62, and a Premio registration number UAU 583N T that was being driven by Medard Kichonco Mutabazi.

It is alleged that the Premio from Kisoro side heading to Kabale had a head-on collision with the vehicle from Kampala at Kagano village.

Maate, who attributed the accident to reckless driving, further revealed that the victims are currently admitted at Mutolere hospital.

The victims have been identified as; Kichonco Medard Mutabazi, the driver of the Toyota Premio, Byamukama Allan,33, a resident of Rubanda, Tusimomwe Maxensio,41, a resident of Rubanda, Mftumugisa Dickson, 19, a resident of Kamonyi village Kisoro district, Maniragasha Apollo, 28, a resident of Kanaba sub-county in Kisoro, and, Nyiransaba Annet, 32, a resident of Muko sub-county in Rubanda all of whom were passengers in the REMIO