By Benjamin Jumbe

A bus belonging to Platinum Bus Company that was moving from Kampala to Kisoro has overturned at Gasheregenyi Trading center in Kisoro District.

According to the Uganda Redcross Society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita, all the 25 passengers on board have survived with injuries.

She says the accident happened after a sharp corner at Kanaba about 14km to Kisoro town.

She says 5 people who are critically injured have been taken to Kisoro hospital for further medical management while others have survived with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established.