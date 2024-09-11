Kisoro District Council has endorsed Ruth Mateke, the younger sister of the late Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, former Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament, as her successor.

The motion was introduced by Nyakinama Sub-county LC5 Councilor, Ms Dianah Nakato during a special council session held to honor the former state defence minister on Wednesday.

Sarah Mateke, who succumbed to a heart attack last week was remembered during the special session held at her ancestral home in Bugahe village, Nyakabingo Parish, Chahi Sub County, Bufumbira County in Kisoro District.

John Kamara Nizeyimana, the MP for Bufumbira North County, presented Ruth Nyiraneza Mateke to mourners as the family’s proposed successor to Sarah Mateke.

Kamara noted that nominating a successor would prevent the confusion witnessed during the Bukimbiri by-election.

Eddie Kwizera the Bukimbiri County Member of Parliament, noted that while the family’s choice would be significant, a candidate’s competence also plays a crucial role.

“I believe that even when people are saying can we have someone from this family, competence will also be looked at. I believe that the one who will come will either be equally competent like the late or even better,” Kwizera said.

The council also approved a motion by Kisoro District LC5 Chairman, Abel Bizimana to construct a playground at Shaza ground and name it Sarah Mateke Stadium in her honour, recognizing her contributions to the district’s development.

Mateke will be laid to rest on Thursday at her ancestral home in Nyakabingo, Kisoro district.