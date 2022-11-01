By Kankiriho Obed

The three primary schools in Busanza sub-county that had been temporarily closed to house Congolese refugees at Busanza border have been re-opened.

Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Hajji Shafiq Sekandi says the situation has since normalized and learners can return to Mabuyemeru, Gitovu and Muhaguzi primary schools.

Renewed fighting that broke out last week between the Congolese government forces and M23 rebels saw the latter take another strategic border, with minimal resistance.

The latest clashes saw close to 3000 Congolese flee into Uganda through Busanza border.

Some 600 of the Congolese asylum seekers have since been relocated from Nyakabande transit camp to Nakivale Settlement camp in Isingiro district while others have chosen to return home