By Robert Muhereza

About 200 traders operating in Kisoro district have petitioned president Museveni and the first son who doubles as the senior presidential advisor for special operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba over the prolonged detention of their colleague in Kigali, Rwanda without trial.

The petitioners led by the Kisoro district chairman Abel Bizimana claim that the prolonged detention of Valence Kibyeyi has not only affected their involvement in cross-border trade but is also a violation of their colleague’s rights.

The petitioners claim that Kibyeyi was arrested over two years ago by Rwandan security officials on charges of tax evasion but has never been charged in courts of law for the alleged offence.

He says a March 2nd letter was delivered to State House Entebbe and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.