By Mutesasira Lukeman

It’s the Star Times Uganda Premier League’s matchday 27 with 2 fixtures lined up.

Kitara FC welcome KCCA FC in Masindi.

The hosts have been demoted back to FUFA big league next season and with nothing to play for, Kitara has managed just three wins in the whole season so far having beaten Kyetume FC, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), and Wakiso Giants.

KCCA FC will also have nothing much to fight for as they are 11 points behind third-placed Vipers -meaning they cannot win the league with just three games to go.

The other game will see UPDF hosting SC Villa at Bombo Military Barracks PlayGround which has been a home for both clubs and Villa lost 1-0 in the first fixture at the same venue.

Villa coaching team put down tools on Wednesday overpayment issues and the team resumed training yesterday at Villa Park.

UPDF FC sit two points below SC Villa and they will need a win to offload them but in the end both teams cannot win this year’s title but are secure from relegation.