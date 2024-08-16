By Winfred Watenya

The search for bodies and missing persons at Kiteezi landfill in Wakiso District continues today.

This is after four more bodies were retrieved on Thursday, giving hope for finding more as the search efforts are stepped up.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, this puts the death toll at 34.

He adds that so far, 23 of the bodies that were retrieved earlier have been claimed by relatives, while 7 are unclaimed and over 30 other people remain unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the government remains at crossroads about finding an alternative dumping site. KFM understands that government plans met stiff opposition from residents and leaders of Dundu in Mukono district, and Katabi in Wakiso district which KCCA had proposed for a temporary site.