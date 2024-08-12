The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has minimized hopes of finding more survivors at the Kiteezi landfill.

On Saturday morning, the KCCA landfill in Kiteezi, Wakiso District, collapsed following a heavy downpour.

Search and recovery efforts continued into Monday, marking the third day since the incident, with the death toll remaining at 23 as of Monday morning.

Irene Nakasiita, the URCS spokesperson, stated that despite all efforts, the search area remains vast, and the chances of finding anyone alive are nearly zero.

“By yesterday, we didn’t get anyone alive and of course, chances of getting somebody alive are now almost at zero. So the search and recovery continues today,” Nakasiita said.

President Museveni issued a statement on Sunday, directing the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Anne Muhairwe, to swiftly investigate the circumstances surrounding the Kiteezi tragedy.