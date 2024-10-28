Landlords whose houses were destroyed by the Kiteezi landfill collapse in August, 2024, have asked the government to expedite their compensation.

Two weeks ago, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Relief, and Refugees Ms Lilian Aber, assured the landlords whose properties were damaged, as well as those in the buffer zone that the government would compensate them after the valuation process is completed.

Now the landlords led by one Jonathan Kasule are calling for a quick review of their documents so that the valuation process can start.

They also note that it is becoming difficult to find accommodation for their families, thus asking Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to allow the residents in the buffer zone to reoccupy their houses as they await compensation.