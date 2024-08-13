The Opposition Democratic Party (DP) has blamed government for alleged criminal negligence at the Kiteezi landfill, which resulted in the death of over 20 people.

Speaking to the media at DP’s political command center on Balintuma Road in Kampala, the party’s acting spokesperson, Mr. Ismael Kirya, expressed dismay that the government failed to act despite early warnings.

He proposed that the government should invest in transforming Kiteezi’s garbage into biogas and manure rather than seeking a new disposal site. Kirya argued that this approach would also help reduce youth unemployment in the area.

“There has been a lot of criminal negligence in Kiteezi landfill. This landfill was estimated to cause a tragedy eight years back but nothing was done,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged the government to compensate residents living near the landfill, which he described as a significant threat to public health.