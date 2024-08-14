Absa Bank has donated Shs100 million to the Uganda Red Cross Society to boost immediate disaster relief to households affected by the Lusanja-Kiteezi landfill incident.

The funds will go towards strengthening the disaster response by funding the purchase of essential relief supplies for affected people and families.

During the handover, the bank’s Managing Director, Mr Mumba Kalifungwa expressed sympathies about the disaster and spoke of the bank’s solidarity with those affected.

Following heavy rainfall on Friday, 9 August 2024, the Lusanja-Kiteezi garbage landfill collapsed and buried an unascertained number of people. KFM understands that search and rescue operations are ongoing

While receiving the donation, the Secretary General of Uganda Red Cross Society, Mr. Robert Kwesiga appreciated Absa Bank’s leadership for coming through promptly to support the affected families.

Kwesiga further mentioned that the Uganda Red Cross has been on the ground since Saturday when the incident happened and the team has been working tirelessly to save lives, and also ensure that the deceased are accorded the decency that they deserve.