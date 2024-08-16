The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Mr. Erias Lukwago, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials allegedly responsible for the Kiteezi landfill tragedy.

Over 30 people lost their lives, and many remain missing following the collapse of the landfill.

Addressing the media at City Hall on Friday, Lukwago questioned why the KCCA technical team overseeing the city’s sanitation and waste management remains in office. Despite early warnings, he claimed the team failed to prevent the disaster.

“ Government should investigate and prosecute or bring to book particular individuals within KCCA who are directly responsible for this catastrophe particularly in regard to misappropriation and squandering of the Shs4.18 billion annual allocation meant for the maintenance of Kiteezi dumpsite,” he said.

Lukwago demanded the immediate resignation and arrest of the team before the end of next week, threatening to take appropriate action through the city’s Executive Committee if his demands are not met.