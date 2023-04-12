Embattled Karamoja Affairs minister Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu is this afternoon expected to re-appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

Kitutu and her brother, Naboya Kitutu were on Thursday last week remanded by the Anti-Corruption Court to Luzira prison over the alleged mismanagement of relief items meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

The duo was charged with six counts including causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud the government and alleged mismanagement and loss of 14,500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said earlier that more ministers and senior government officials are to be charged over the Karamoja iron sheets.