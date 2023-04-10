The mother of embattled Karamoja Affairs Minister Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu will not be prosecuted in the ongoing iron sheets scandal.

The revelation has been made by the spokesperson of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Jacqueline Okui.

Okui says Kitutu’s mother is of advanced age (86 years) and will thus be exonerated from any prosecution.

Kitutu’s mother, brother, and nephew were the first suspects who were arrested in a joint security operation led by the internal security organisation, police, and State House Anti-corruption Unit.

The trio was in February found in possession of government iron sheets that were meant to be given to the residents of Karamoja hence sparking investigations into this scandal.

Okui meanwhile says the DPP’s office is also studying other case files of suspects in this scandal thus noting that Kitutu’s trial is not selective in nature.

“Hon. Kitutu is definitely not a sacrificial lamb in this case. It must be understood that criminal liability is personal, according to the law and there is no selective prosecution in relation to the Karamoja iron sheet scandal,” Okui said.