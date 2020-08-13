

By Patrick Ebong

Kole Resident District Commissioner Kole, Johana Omara Olweny has been charged with aggravated robbery and remanded to Lira government prison.

It is alleged the RDC robbed Shs 20,000 from a person with hearing impairment in the present Lira city in April this year.

The accused appeared before Lira Grade 1 Magistrate, Igga Adiru this afternoon and was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

He has been remanded to prison until August 27 when he will re-appear in court.

Omara Olweny was arrested this morning by a team of police detectives led by the North Kyoga regional CID officer, Hamis Mugenyi.

According to the prosecution, the RDC, who was armed on April 3, at Kakoge A in Ojwina Division (Lira city) attacked and tortured a one Ronald Opio, using a gun and robbed him of Shs 20,000.

Opio reportedly suffered severe bodily injuries allegedly inflicted on him by the RDC and his bodyguards.

He was admitted to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he died on Monday, August 10.

Prosecution further alleged that on April 5, 2020 while at Kakoge ‘A’, the suspect robbed Mr Jonal Okot, a male youth councilor of the then Ojwina Division Council of Shs 300,000.

The two charges are contrary to section 286/6 of the penal code Act.

Magistrate Adiru told court that the charges are capital in nature since the accused used deadly weapon to commit the crime and can only be tried by the High Court.

He then remanded the RDC to Lira government prison until August 27, 2020 when he will reappear in court for mention of his case or committal to the High Court.

According to his worship Adiru, Omara Olweny is, however, free to apply for bail before August 27.