The Korean Community in Uganda on Wednesday, October 5 celebrated its national foundation and armed forces day after a break of two years due to Covid-19.

H.E. Park Sung-soo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda presided over the celebrations at which state minister for foreign affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, MPs, and other dignitaries were invited.

While speaking at the celebrations, Amb Sung Soo revealed that the national foundation and armed forces day is one of their most important annual events where they commemorate the beginning of their nation and history that dates more than 4,300 years ago.

Soo added that this year’s celebrations come with a view to raising the morale of their army and remembering those who sacrificed themselves for the peace and prosperity of their nation.

The ambassador further revealed that hopefully, the day can add to renewed momentum of the growing relationship between Korea and Uganda as the diplomatic relations will mark 60 years by next year.

He also noted that there are plenty of indicators that Uganda is ready to become an economic hub in the East African region and Korea as the world’s seventh largest exporter and the ninth largest importer, is willing and able to be one of Uganda’s best partners, noting that this year, for the first time, the Embassy of Korea, together with several Korean companies, is participating in the Uganda International Trade Fair.