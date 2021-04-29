By Ritah Kemigisa

The Republic of Korea has donated 4,500 metric tons of rice to over 392,000 South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

The donation to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) was received by the Country Director El-Khidir Daloum.

He says the contribution will cover another one to two months of humanitarian assistance at a time they have a US$86 million funding shortfall.

Ambassador Ha Byung-Kyoo says Uganda’s progressive refugee model is appreciated internationally.

The donation will be distributed in the settlements of Adjumani, Imvepi, Kiryandongo, Palorinya and Rhino Camp to meet the refugees’ basic cereal needs in August and part of September.