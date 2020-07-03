

By Benjamin Jumbe

Foreign affairs Minister Sam Kuteesa has called on parliament to fully support the Ministry of Health, the other frontline agencies and his Ministry to arrange for an orderly and safe return of Ugandans stranded abroad.

The minister made the appeal while updating the house on the ongoing repatriation of Ugandans who had been stuck abroad due to the COVID 19 pandemic, after clearance of the return of over 24,000 of them.

Kuteesa says for government to succeed in safely returning nationals stranded abroad, there is need for adequate preparation for the exercise.

The minister says they decided in the first phase to repatriate citizens stranded in distant places such as Europe, the Americas, West Africa, Eastern Asia and the Middle East since they are more likely to be in dire need of help.

Another batch of over 90 Ugandans last evening returned from the UK including the Paramount Chief of Acholi Rwot David Onen Acana 2 and Prof Francis Omaswa.

Meanwhile former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki was among another group of 71 repatriated last evening from South Africa aboard a Uganda airlines flight.

In total, 404 Ugandans returns home yesterday.