Police in Kwania district has impounded the LC V chairperson’s car after it was found carrying harvested ground-nuts.

The government vehicle was impounded on the orders of the RDC, who says it was being misused.

According to North Kyoga region police spokesperson Micheal Odongo, the district chairperson Okello Omach Bazil has been summoned to make a statement and help with investigations.

It’s alleged that the government vehicle, the double cabin was cited by the DISO David Komakech ferrying ground-nuts by the driver Odongo Emmanuel.

The DISO later alerted the RDC who ordered police to take action.