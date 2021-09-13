By Abubaker Kirunda

It is all pomp and glamour at Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula’s palace on Igenge hill in Jinja city as celebrations to mark his 8th coronation anniversary get underway.

A combination of sound from both traditional and contemporary singers has rocked the usually quiet hill in Jinja north city Division.

The Busoga kingdom spokesperson Andrew Ntange says only 300 guests are expected at the celebration to ensure strict observance of Covid- prevention Standard Operation Procedure.

Ntange adds that the event is expected to be concluded by 2pm.