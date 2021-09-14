By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

The High Court in Jinja will today rule on the alleged illegality of the Kyabazinga of Busoga kingdom, William Gabula Nadiope IV, which was filed by the chief of Bulamogi, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi, shortly after the former’s election in September 2014.

The Court registrar, Mr Fred Waninda, yesterday asked the petitioner to return to Court today for judgement on grounds that court was short of staff.

“I have the judgement here but we have scarcity of staff today; so, come tomorrow [Tuesday] for the ruling,” Mr Waninda said.

