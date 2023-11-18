By DAVID VOSH AJUNA | Monitor

Jovia Mutesi has officially earned her place in royalty after saying “I do” to the monarch, becoming Busoga’s 5th queen through a church service of century Anglican canons and majesty.

On his father-in-law Stanley Bayoole’s 49th birthday, 35-year-old Gabula Nadiope IV became the 1st-ever king to be wedded at the Busoga Diocesan’s iconic headquarter Christ’s Church Cathedral in Jinja City’s Bugembe Township.

At about 1:43pm on November 18, 2023, the world’s latest wed king recited vows with Mutesi, then the couple exchanged rings nearly 10 minutes later in a sacred symbol of eternity. Read more