By Tausi Nakato | Monitor

Busoga Kingdom has asked police to arrest all individuals that are said to be behind the alleged fake court documents that are circulating on social media with an intent to block the royal wedding.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is expected to tie the knot with Ms Jovia Mutesi on November 18 at Christ’s Church, Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, and later host their guests to a reception at the monarchy’s Palace in Igenge.

This comes after two letters of a purported court injunction written by UK and Uganda law firms on behalf of a UK-based citizen, Ms Alison Anne Nadiope seeking to block the wedding of the Kyabazinga went viral on social media. Read more