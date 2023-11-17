The Chief of Bulamogi chiefdom and rival to the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom says he is yet to receive the wedding invitation ahead of tomorrow’s function.

Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi says the reports that he was extended an invitation to attend the royal wedding of his rival Gabula Nadiope IV and his wife Jovia Mutesi are false.

Prince Wambuzi says he has not changed his routine programme of keeping himself around the two places of Nakabango and Kaliro in Jinja City and Kaliro district respectively.

Wambuzi says he heard about the wedding ceremony in the media, adding that he is not sure whether the planned virtual function will take place in his chiefdom.

“I have not yet received any invitation; therefore, I cannot commit myself to the function which is there tomorrow;’ Prince Wambuzi said on Friday, adding that even the proposed parallel virtual (wedding) functions scheduled to take place in his chiefdom remain unknown to him.

However, the kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange insists that Wambuzi’was invited.