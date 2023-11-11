By Tausi Nakato | Monitor

The highly-anticipated Busoga royal wedding hangs in balance following a latest Court injunction. Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV is expected to tie the knot with Ms Jovia Mutesi on November 18 at Christ’s Church, Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, and later host their guests to a reception at the monarchy’s Palace in Igenge.

The latest Court injunction is addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Busoga Diocese, signed by Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors on behalf of Ms Alison Anna Nadiope.

“Our client is legally married to William Gabula, the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, having celebrated a civil marriage in December 2016 at Milldam House Bunbaby Road, Portsmouth P013AF under marriage certificate AK5947291,” the letter dated November 8, 2023, reads in part.

The letter further states that the aforementioned marriage culminated with the couple siring two children namely. Read more