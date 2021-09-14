By Abubaker Kirunda

The Jinja High court case hearing challenging the enthronement of the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Nadiope Gabula has flopped.

This is after the High Court registrar, Fred Waninda made a u-turn from his Monday announcement saying he case was not scheduled for hearing to take place today.

The Registrar has told the petitioners that he has not yet received a notice of the file from Lady Justice Jeanne Lwakakoko and that he had mistaken the ones sent to him.

He has promised to notify them about another date when their case will be up for hearing.

The case was filed by his opponent the Royal Chief of Bulamogi, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi shortly after Nadiope’s election in September 2014.

In his petition, Wambuzi contends that Nadiope was wrongly elected and enthroned by the eleven Hereditary Chiefs.