By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition National Unity platform (NUP) has advised government to suspend taxes on crude vegetable oil and wheat to ease the cost of living mainly for low income earners in urban areas.

“Government must suspend taxes on crude vegetable oil and wheat. This will help to reduce the prices of essential items like chapati. The ghetto people largely survive on chapati, so this policy decision is very urgent and long overdue,” he said.

This comes as President Museveni is set to deliver the State Of Nation Address today on issues affecting the country.

While giving his version of the State of the Nation Address today at his home Magere, Wakiso district, NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobiwine, attributed the skyrocketing prices of essentials goods in the country to high taxes.

He noted that the current economic situation has affected both rural and urban youth population especially the low income earners who survive on local delicacies like chappati and kikomando made out of wheat.