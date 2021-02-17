The NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has condemned the brutality imposed on journalists and politicians who were beaten up by the UPDF officers on their way UN Human Rights office in Kololo.

“In a very contemptuous manner, they descended on everyone they could land on and beat them without mercy. They smashed windscreens of the vehicles we went with. Several colleagues were rushed to hospital. Museveni will certainly not force us into submission. We shall be free,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The affected journalists include Nation Media Group’s John Cliff Wamala, Irene Abalo, and photojournalist Micheal Kakumirizi. Politicians like Hon. Nyeko Derrick and Hon. Aloysious Mukasa were attacked and their cars destroyed.

The injured journalists have now been discharged from the hospital.