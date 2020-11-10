

A cheering crowd in Arua District has welcomed the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine earlier revealed that he was starting his campaign in Arua because it is his ‘Mecca’.

Kyagulanyi has so far campaigned in two districts, Arua being his last for today. While in Pakwach, Kyagulanyi condemned the way the elders are being treated and yet there is a fund to cater for them.

”My government will treat elders with care. Right now, we have a national budget that is to cater for the elderly, but it’s only favoring Museveni’s people,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also emphasized that he will increase the salaries of soldiers and also ensure that their children get free education.