

Hon Robert Kyagulanyi has been nominated by the Electoral Commission at Kyambogo University grounds.

“I, Justice Simon Byabakama being the returning officer of presidential candidates, duly declare Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu as a candidate for the 2021 election,” Justice Byabakama said.



Kyagulanyi was seconded by his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi and fellow artiste Nubian Li.

He was escorted for nomination by the NUP Vice President Dr Lina Zedriga, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Hon Francis Zaake, Hon John Nambeshe, Hon Asuman Basalirwa and his brother Nyanzi Fred.

Hon Kyagulanyi has blamed police for firing teargas and beating up his supporters instead of protecting them like they did with the NRM supporters.

“While police was protecting NRM supporters, they were beating our supporters,” he said.

However, Bobi Wine has pledged to continue fighting for Uganda and promised not to give up.

Kyagulanyi joins three presidential candidates namely H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Gen Henry Tumukunde and Gen Mugisha Muntu who were nominated yesterday.