The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has promised to stop land grabbing in the Karamoja sub region.

Kyagulanyi who is campaigning in the region addressed his first rally in Kaabong district and expressed dismay at the rate at which people’s land is reportedly being grabbed.

He also expressed concerns over the poor state of roads in the area, which he promised to improve once elected president.

Kyagulanyi had his second rally in Kotido district and is set for the final rally of the day in Moroto district.