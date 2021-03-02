Former presidential candidate and NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has run to the High court seeking a permanent injunction against the continued threats by the commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Atihority from impounding and re-examing his recently acquired motorvehicle; a Toyata Land cruiser ( UBJ 667F).

Kyagulanyi contends the acts of the commissioner General in threatening to impound his vehicle are an infringement of his guaranteed constitutional rights to quietly enjoy and possess his property.

Kyagulanyi claims that since his participation as a candidate in the recently concluded presidential election where NRM’s Tibahaburwa was declared winner , he has been a target by security and other government agencies thus forcing him to start wearing bullet proof jackets and headgears and hence further need to acquire such a car with special protection.

The NUP candidate who was returned second in the January polls also avers in his application that he currently uses the contentious car as his only means of transport because all his other vehicles such as the Tundura have either been impounded and parked at Arua Central Police station or damaged by security forces beyond repair .

He therefore asks the Highcourt to intervene and order URA off his vehicle as re-posessing this car will not only render his movements difficult but also will hinder him from getting the protection he sought for from this car , since the tax body doesnot even specify how long it will take while re-examining the car.

His case file registered yesterday is yet to be allocated to a judge for hearing.