By Juliet Nalwooga



Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi has called for more public vigilance amongst residents in Masaka amid rampant murders by machete welding men.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi says it is apparent that the regime seems to have hidden incompetence in stopping the serial murders during the first wave in the same region and has not been entirely truthful about its investigations into the motive and criminals behind the murders.

”It is intriguing that the assailants target the most vulnerable residents, and seem to be only after their victims’ life and nothing else. Indeed, the media quoted Mzee Dirisa’s neighbours as saying that he ‘‘was not a rich man and the killers took nothing from his house,” he said.

He has implored locals in the greater Masaka region to remain vigilant.

”Comrades, it is apparent that in order to hide its own incompetence in stopping the serial murders, the regime either deliberately exaggerated its role in curbing the first wave, or has not been entirely truthful about its investigations into the motive and criminals behind the murders,” he blamed the government.

According to reports , about 27 people have so far been killed in serial attacks by machete welding men .