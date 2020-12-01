By Derrick Wandera

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi has suspended his campaigns, over what he describes as excessive use of force by police.

Earlier today Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine was scheduled to hold rallies in Kayunga district but was blocked by police and the scuffle that ensued and left two people seriously injured and are currently admitted at Mulago national referral hospital for treatment.

The duo is identified as Bobi Wine’s music producer Dan Magic and Wilfred Kato, a police officer who is part of his security detail.

After the scuffle, Kyagulanyi then proceeded to Jinja city where he was supposed to have his last rally of the day but police again blocked him at the Nile Bridge firing bullets at his car tires.

This prompted the visibly angered Kyagulanyi to call off his campaign until he meets the electoral commission tomorrow over the matter.