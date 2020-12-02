National Unity Platform has tasked the Electoral commission boss, Justice Simon Byabakama to take charge of the 2021 general election and ensure that it’s free and fair or resign if they can’t handle it.

This was after a closed meeting with commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, where they petitioned over the brutality by police during their campaigns.

In the meeting, the party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, together with other party officials tabled pictures of the brutality exhibited on them while they campaigned in different parts of the country.

Addressing journalists at the EC headquarters immediately after the meeting, Kyagulanyi said that by petitioning the commission, they wanted to go on record, much as little response is expected.

Kyagulanyi also revealed that it was agreed upon to reschedule their campaign program and go back to places where his campaigns flopped.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi responded to his old photos put up near the electoral commission offices.

‘At the electoral commission, which is guarded but expected to independent, someone put up my photos, but I am not ashamed of these photos since it’s the life I went through before,’ Kyagulanyi said.

The photos were put up last night by unidentified people.

The Electoral Commission pledged to forward the concerns to the relevant authorities.