The much awaited High court judgement to determine whether or not Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) is a legally registered party has been pushed from today to Wednesday next week.

This is after the presiding judge Musa Ssekaana informed parties in the case that he was not ready to deliver his decision today because some lawyers in this case filed their submissions outside the agreed time lines.

The judge has then informed parties that their judgement will be sent on their respective e-mail addresses by Wednesday.

The case arose as a result of 2 founding members of NURP getting aggrieved by the giving away of their party to Robert Kyagulanyi and changing its name to NUP without following due process; hence petitioning court.