By Ruth Anderah

The Supreme Court has adjourned an application filed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for purposes of it to be first published in the Uganda gazette and also pinned on the court’s notice board.

This morning, Kyagulanyi through his lawyer Medard Lubega Segona filed an application seeking to withdraw the petition that was seeking to nullify the victory of president Yoweri Museveni.

The case has been adjourned by 9 justices led by Chief justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo.

According to the law governing election petitions, the application must be supported by two affidavits of the applicant and his lawyer.

The National unity platform party filed its election petition before the Supreme court challenging Museveni’s 14th January 2021 win.

In the petition, the NUP party wanted the supreme court to nullify Museveni’s win over vote-rigging among other electoral malpractices.