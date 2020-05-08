By Benjamin Jumbe

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde has today launched an E-commerce Platform for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The platform launched through a partnership between the United Nations Development Program and Jumia is aimed at stimulating the use of digital platforms by MSMEs to sustain supply chains during COVID-19 crisis and for the future.

Speaking at the launch, minister Kyambadde says that since the health risk of COVID-19 has been dealt with, it is time to focus on the economy adding that e-commerce moving forward will be the way to go.

The Jumia Chief Executive Officer Ron Kawamara noted that vendors in the city markets will now be able to reach their clients who are no longer able to freely move to the markets due to the restrictions meant to check the spread of coronavirus.

The arrangement is to start with vendors in five city markets of Nakasero, Wandegeya, Bugolobi, Kalerwe and Nakawa.