

Kyambogo University has abolished evening classes due to the curfew imposed by the government as one of the measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

In his last address on covid-19, President Museveni maintained the 9.00pm-6am curfew.

Now the Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka, says the university is reviewing its lecture schedule to accommodate all lectures within the morning and afternoon shifts.

He says this is meant to enable students return to their respective homes or hostels before 9’o’clock.

The University will reopen to 11,000 finalists on 17th October r to prepare for exams that begin on 16th November.