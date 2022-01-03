By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo University has admitted a total of 10,788 students for 2021/2022 on the Private Direct Entry scheme.

This includes both Bachelors and Diploma admissions, with Bachelors and diploma entries constituting 10,147 and 641 students respectively.

According to the list, the highest cut off points was in Engineering Courses with the highest being Civil and Building Engineering at 47 cutoff points.

The Vice-chancellor of the University Prof Eli Katunguka said that the competition by students for these courses was high so the University had to hike the cut-off points to take on the number they can accommodate.

The list also contains courses including Bachelor Courses with entry points as low as 8.3 or 10 (Bachelor in procurement and logistics).

According to prof. Katunguka, the new students are to report on 3rd February 2021 commencing with orientations for one week before starting classes.