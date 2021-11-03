BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Kyambogo University has banned bags from lecture rooms due to terror attacks.

All Universities and other tertiary institutions reopened this week on Monday following the government clearance and lectures are underway.

In a November 1 letter seen by KFM from the University’s Dean of students, Ms. Mildred Tibananuka, students should not be allowed to carry their bags and backpacks to lecture rooms in an effort to prevent terrorism.

She says that students should only carry their books in their hands to the lecture room.

The ban followed the University security meeting that was held on Friday last week, which observed that terrorism was at a growing rate.