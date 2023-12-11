Two Kyambogo University graduates have apologised to members of the general public and the institution after a video they recorded admitting examination malpractice went viral on social media.

In the video they recorded shortly after their graduation last week, the students were repeatedly heard admitting to examination malpractice, which involved ‘copying,’ and mocking some students who had ‘retakes and others who ‘study hard’.

The video which was in the local dialect, Luganda, further exposed the weakness of the administration in curbing the alleged prevalent examination malpractice and other issues that the university has allegedly grappled with in the past.

In the recent apology video, which is in the English language, the two students publicly apologised to Kyambogo University Students, the Department of Performing Arts, the Dean of Students, the Vice Chancellor and the public at large, citing content creation as students of performing arts.

“We are here to publicly apologise for the mistake made. The video was meant for Content Creation and comedy as students of Performing Arts and a disclaimer was attached to it,” the duo said simultaneously.

The students further requested the general public to stop sharing the video.

The University prides itself on having strict examination malpractice regulations enforced by the Uganda Police.