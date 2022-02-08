

By Damali Mukhaye

Lecturers at Kyambogo University have threatened to withdraw labour from all the evening and weekend programs if the university management does not pay them an extra allowance for teaching beyond 12 hours in a week.

This will leave over 10,000 students especially the privately sponsored ones stranded should the staff withdraw their services.

The lecturers stress that starting next week, they are going to teach students for only 12 hours in a week under the normal teaching load, beyond which attracts extra pay from the University management.

This is contrary to the 15 hours the University Council approved as the normal teaching load for lecturers per week for the 2021/22 academic year.

The Kyambogo University academic Staff Association’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Wandera says initially, the staff were teaching for only 10 hours and were paid for all the extra hours.

Now the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Maria Gorreti Musoke says management is set to meet the University Council to forge a way, but asks staff to continue teaching since these were Council resolutions.