Kyambogo University Council has confirmed the appointment of over 660 teaching and non-teaching staff and the extension of the second semester by one month.

According to a 22nd July, circular addressed to the University community, a total of 520 non-teaching staff were appointed by the appointments board to take up positions in the new structure and 152 academic staff have been confirmed.

Among the academic staff who were ratified include Lecturers (75), Dean of faculties, schools, and institutes (13), and Heads of departments (52).

The Council in the same regard approved the extension of the semester by four weeks.

In an interview with KFM, the Kyambogo university Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, says students from various Colleges requested the university to extend the semester because the majority of them had missed online lessons while others had spent more time doing their internships and schools practice hence they missed some work.

He said the senate recommended to the University Council an extension of the semester by four weeks to give ample time to students and lecturers to finalise the work they missed.