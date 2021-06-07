By Damali Mukhaye

Kyambogo university student and a teacher attached to the university’s nursery section are some of the Ugandans who succumbed to Covid-19 last week.

Ms Doreen Juliet Mirembe, a second-year student and Sharon Atwine, a nursery teacher in the department of Psychology died after contracting Covid-19.

Mirembe is said to have been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Victoria hospital for some days before she died.

“The student fell sick when she was doing college practice and she never returned to the university. We got information that she had been sick and finally died. I think the parents have taken over and I do not know where she was doing the school practice from. A teacher charged with looking after our nursery school students also died. I think she was already buried in Bushenyi District,” the University Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka told this reporter when contacted on Monday.

Last month, management suspended physical learning and ordered for online learning following a spike in covid-19 infections at the university.

The university had registered eight cases of covid-19 with six being students and two administrative staff.

According to Prof Katunguka, many students had cough and flu and yet several of them had refused to get tested.