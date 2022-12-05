Kyambogo University is slated to graduate over 12,000 students during her 18th graduation ceremony which kicks off on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Addressing journalists at their main campus, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Eli Katunguka said this is the highest number of students the university is graduating since its inception.

He attributed the increment to the decentralisation of academics to faculties where all students who had retakes were able to be cleared by their dean of students while others were given amnesty.

Katunguka says that all students from their study centres, in Mbale and Soroti are slated to graduate at the main campus, hence they are expected to come with their parents.

The three-day graduation which ends on Friday will see a total of 12,080 graduate.

Meanwhile, Prof Katunguka says that during the three-day graduation, other students on campus will stay at home to ease the movement of staff and graduands.